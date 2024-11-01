Bank Reports Q3’24 Pre-Tax Profit Of N265.03bn

Share

Pre-tax profits of Ecobank Plc surged 136.94 per cent yearon-year (YoY) to N265.029 billion for the third quarter of 2024 reflecting substantial growth, lifting the bank’s nine-month pre-tax profits to N708.542 billion, marking a significant 170.26 per cent increase from N262.171 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Key performance indicators underscore the bank’s success across multiple revenue streams, with both interest and noninterest income experiencing notable expansion.

Interest income for Q3 2024 rose 95.43 per cent YoY to N701.998 billion, primarily driven by favorable interest rates and a 61.95 per cent growth in loans and advances to customers.

The bank’s net interest income climbed 90.56 per cent to N441.350 billion, though this gain was slightly tempered as the cost of funding increased sharply. Interest expenses rose by 104.25 per cent, attributable to heightened deposit mobilisation and intensified lending activities.

Consequently, net interest income’s contribution to total operating revenue decreased by 4.56 per cent to 56.17 per cent. Nevertheless, Ecobank’s strate – gic lending approach and resource allocation have positioned the bank to capitalise on rising rates, helping to offset increased funding costs.

Complementing the gains in interest income, Ecobank’s non-interest revenue exhibited impressive growth, increasing by 112.67 per cent YoY to N344.342 billion.

This robust performance in non-interest income—now accounting for 44 per cent of the bank’s operating revenue, up 6.52 per cent YoY—was driven by a 139.91 per cent rise in net fees and commission income, boosted by cash management services and associated transaction fees.

A key contributor to this surge was Ecobank’s foreign exchange trading operations, which re – ported N314.360 billion in gains over the nine months of 2024, a sharp contrast to the N68.285 billion loss during the same period last year.

Despite an increase of 119.84 per cent in operating expenses, which totaled N440.725 billion, Ecobank’s operating profit before impairment charges rose by 78.70 per cent YoY to N344.967 billion.

