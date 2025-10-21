Bank Renovates Primary School In Plateau

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has completed the renovation and upgrade of Chwelnyap Primary School in Plateau State under its Adopt-A-School initiative, according to a press release.

The statement said that the extensive renovation and infrastructure enhancement project underscores the institution’s belief in the transformative power of education as a key driver for national development.

“The intervention at Chwelnyap Primary School featured a wide-ranging scope of work designed to foster a holistic learning environment. The project included the full renovation of Block B, comprising a three-classroom structure and two offices; the Headmaster’s office and a staff room, both of which were upgraded as part of the expanded project scope.

“Each classroom was fitted with brand-new furniture, with 20 desks and chairs per class, accommodating up to 40 students in each room. In total, the furniture provision caters to 120 students, promoting a more conducive and engaging learning experience.

“In alignment with global trends in digital education, Stanbic IBTC constructed a fully equipped computer laboratory and mini library to strengthen students’ technological and intellectual capacities.

The lab features 10 modern computers and 10 workstations, providing pupils with essential digital literacy skills to thrive in the modern world,” the statement added.

Commenting on the initiative, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, highlighted the organisation’s vision for sustainable educational development through impactful initiatives.

“This project is a testament to our belief that every child deserves access to quality education in an environment that inspires learning and growth.

At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise that education is the foundation upon which future leaders are built, and our commitment to nurturing this potential remains steadfast,” he stated. Also, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the project exemplifies the organisation’s approach to holistic educational support.

“Our Adopt-A-School projects are not merely about physical structures but about building environments that nurture curiosity, creativity, and character.

The transformation of Chwelnyap Primary School reflects our dedication to creating learning spaces where children can dream, discover, and achieve,” he said.