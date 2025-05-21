Bank Reiterates Commitment To Empowering SMEs In Nigeria

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank has said that its recognition as, “Best PanAfrican Bank for SMEs” by EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024, highlights its commitment to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

According to a press release, “Standard Bank, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has positioned itself as a leader in this space through its awardwinning suite of purposebuilt SME solutions, as recognised by EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024, where the company was recently announced as the ‘Best Pan-African Bank for SMEs’.”

The statement further said: “From affordable banking options for startups to integrated payment solutions for expanding businesses, SMEs across Africa need partners who understand their specific requirements.

In Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to position itself as a leader in this space through its BizSmart and BizSmart Plus offerings, which are low-cost business accounts, with access to digital capabilities.

“Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Enterprise Online, a convenient and secure platform that simplifies digital transactions for businesses; its Blue Blossom, an account package designed to support women in business and career; and its relationship managers who establish deep, personal connections with clients by understanding their business models and growth trajectories, and providing tailored support to their ambitions, show a deep understanding of the value of partnership on an entrepreneur’s growth journey.”

