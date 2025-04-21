‘Bank Recapitalisation’ll Boost Nigeria’s Payment System’

Share

A former Director of the Banking and Payments System Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Dipo Fatokun, has predicted that the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise will result in the country’s consolidating its position as the continent’s leader in payment systems.

Fatokun, who stated this while participating virtually as one of the panelists at the colloquium held during the 36th Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors in Abuja recently,noted that even before the CBN announced the current recapitalisation programme, the country’s payment system was already widely recognized as the most advanced in Africa and one of the best globally.

According to the former CBN Director, the recapitalisation exercise will make financial institutions to increase investments to ensure that their payment systems have the capacity to handle the expected larger volume of transactions.

He said: “When it comes to leadership in payment system, Nigeria is number one in Africa and possibly the world. So no doubt, banking recapitalization will boost the payment system.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Payments System Policy Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, noted that financial institutions in the country have scaled up their payment infrastructure over the last decade.

He pointed out that while financial institution have in recent times lost a lot of good hands occasioned by skilled staff leaving the country for greener pastures abroad or leaving the industry, the recapitalisation exercise would lead banks into investing resources in scaling up their payment infrastructure.

He said: “In terms of infrastructure, in terms of expanding the capacity of the things that were put in place to ensure that all these transactions can be processed, believe me, banks are investing; banks are increasing their touch pointsthe number of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, the number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

About six months ago, towards the end of last year, about five big banks actually went into upgrading their core banking software.

Why? Because they are preparing for the kind of activities that we will see as the industry begins to scale. So I can readily assure that there will be stability in the system, you can’t guarantee a 100 percent proof stability because anything that is driven by technology, one day it will fall.

But you have the mitigating factors to ensure that the system is resilient so that when we fail, we can really bounce back and continue our operations.”

The title of the colloquium was: “Banking recapitalisation towards a one-trillion economy-implications, prospects and the way forward.” The CBN had last year announced new minimum capital requirements for banks.

Under the new rules, commercial banks with international authorization must now maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion, up from N50 billion, while national commercial banks need N200 billion, up from N25 billion.

Regional commercial banks must maintain N50 billion, merchant banks N50 billion, and non-interest banks must meet N20 billion for national and N10 billion for regional authorisation respectively.

New Telegraph reports that in her speech earlier at the event, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Ms. Emem Usoro, who was represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, said the bank recapitalisation exercise is a critical step towards achieving Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

