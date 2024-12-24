Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Development

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has again demonstrated its commitment to sports development in Nigeria by sponsoring the Lagos Polo Club for the third consecutive year.

According to a press release, the “partnership highlights Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to fostering excellence in sports and promoting community engagement through one of Nigeria’s most cherished sporting traditions.”

The statement said: “The Lagos Polo Club, renowned for showcasing athleticism, precision, and teamwork both on and off the field, continues to attract players, enthusiasts, and spectators from across Nigeria and beyond.

As a leading financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC leverages this platform to strengthen its connection with customers, stakeholders, and the broader community.”

Speaking on the sponsorship, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise the unifying power of sports and its potential to drive community development.

Our continued partnership with the Lagos Polo Club reflects our commitment to not only fostering athletic excellence but also supporting platforms that bring people together to celebrate culture, passion, and shared values.”

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, remarked: “This season is set to be an extraordinary highlight on the sporting calendar, attracting not only polo enthusiasts but also international participants and spectators.

