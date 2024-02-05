Bank picks DMD, CFO, CRO

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has appointed Mr. Paul Abiagam as deputy managing director, Mr. Arini Awotunde and Mr. Saheed Alamutu as chief financial officer and chief risk officer respectively. A statement by the bank explained that the appointees were expected to strengthen the management team and bring fresh expertise to its operations.

Abiagam is an accomplished professional with over 25 years of banking experience in Nigeria and West Africa. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chartered Management Accountants (AICPA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA United Kingdom); member, Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria (CIoD) and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB). His experience spans corporate, commercial & investment banking, wealth/pension management, project management and strategy, international trade and risk management. Also, Awotunde is a financial expert with about two decades of experience in diverse aspects of financial control. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). In addition, Alamutu has over two decades of experience in corporate governance, risk management, and compliance. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria (CIBN), member, Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland (CIBS), Chartered Institute for Securities, and Investment, United Kingdom (MCSI) and the Institute of Operational Risk (PIOR), also in the United Kingdom.