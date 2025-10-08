Bank Partners NSACC To Boost Africa’s Mining Sector

Stanbic IBTC Bank recently hosted the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce’s September Breakfast Forum in Lagos, focusing on the potential of the mining sector in Africa.

According to a press release, the event which had as its theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Hidden Wealth: Mining as a Catalyst for Bilateral Investment,” gathered industry leaders and investors to discuss economic opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

The forum served as a pivotal opportunity to address the significant role that mining can play in the economic landscape of both Nigeria and South Africa. Key discussions centered on strategies for promoting collaborative investments, enhancing sustainability in mining operations, and identifying areas that are ripe for potential partnerships. Among the experts present were seasoned entrepreneurs and policymakers who shared their insights on best practices and innovative approaches to responsibly harnessing Africa’s mineral wealth.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Adebola Seriki, Sector Head, Diversified Industrials, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the importance of stakeholder engagement in building partnerships across Nigeria and beyond. He expressed confidence in the potential for impactful solutions despite existing challenges.