Bank Partners NCS To Streamline B’Odogwu Adoption

Stanbic IBTC Bank recently hosted a two-day interactive workshop for its corporate clients, focusing on the adoption of the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) newly launched unified customs management system, B’Odogwu.

According to a press release, the specialised training, which was developed in direct response to businesses’ needs since B’Odogwu’s implementation in March 2025; addresses operational challenges disrupting seamless transactions in Nigeria’s import and export processes.

The statement said that nearly 100 key trade clients attended the sessions, receiving hands-on guidance from the Nigeria Customs Service’s B’Odogwu project team.

Commenting on the workshop, Seun Ogundolapo, Head, Trade, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated: “The transition to the new B’Odogwu platform has posed unexpected challenges for many businesses across Nigeria.

As a trusted financial partner, we recognised the urgent need to address this and provide practical solutions.

By organising a hands-on workshop that brought together our clients and the Nigerian Customs technical team, we have established a direct channel for addressing concerns and facilitating the adoption of this essential new system.”

