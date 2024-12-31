Bank Partners Firm To Offer Discount On Vehicles

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced a partnership with Carloha, a reputable auto showroom specialising in the retail sale and after service of Chery brand of vehicles.

According to a press release, the collaboration is set to provide exceptional value to customers looking to purchase quality vehicles.

The statement said: “With this partnership, Carloha provides an exclusive six per cent discount on all Chery vehicle purchases and an additional four per cent discount on Tiggo 2 and Arrizo 5 between Sunday, 01 December 2024, and Friday, 28 February 2025.

This promotional offer allows customers to finance their new vehicle purchases through Stanbic IBTC’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF), providing flexible and convenient payment options.”

Commenting on the partnership, Taiwo Ala, Head, Products, Personal and Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to offering unique opportunities that cater to the diverse financial needs of our customers.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the car-buying experience by providing tailored financial solutions that simplify the process.

We believe this initiative will greatly benefit individuals searching for a trusted and stylish vehicle, empowering them to make informed investment decisions while benefiting from our banking services.”

Share

Please follow and like us: