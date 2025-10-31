Bank Partners BATN Foundation For Agric Sector Growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to Nigeria’s agricultural sector at the just concluded Lagos Farm Fair 2025, hosted recently in Lagos.

Organised by the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, the event coincided with World Food Day, uniting farmers, agricultural startups, and stakeholders to champion sustainable farming and enhance market access.

This vibrant gathering served as a platform to promote sustainable food systems and collaboration; aligning with the broader goal of transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. Stanbic IBTC Bank is addressing Nigeria’s agricultural financing gap by offering tailored agribusiness loans for crop production, livestock, and equipment, enabling farmers to scale operations and reduce post-harvest losses.

In 2024, the bank empowered over 2,000 SMEs through its Enterprise Academy, strengthening the food supply chain and promoting value addition.

By supporting British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) in achieving its business and social impact goals, Stanbic IBTC plays a vital role in enabling initiatives like the Lagos Farm Fair, fostering agricultural development, sustainability, and inclusive growth through strategic financial partnerships.

Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, emphasised the bank’s commitment, stating: “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise that agriculture’s potential lies in value addition and transforming raw products into high-quality goods.

“Our engagement with initiatives like the Lagos Farm Fair 2025 reflects our dedication to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural sector. “As Nigeria’s growth partner, we are committed to enhancing food production, minimising postharvest losses, and promoting sustainability to achieve national food security.”