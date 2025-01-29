Bank Of Industry CEO Commends Thisday For ‘Transaction Of The Year’ Award

Share

r. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Industry (BOI), has commended the Management and staff of Thisday newspaper for giving the bank

“Transaction of the Year Award” at the 30th Commemoration Awards organised by Thisday Newspaper with the theme: “Thisday @ 30 When the going gets tough… the tough gets rewarded” to honour institutions and individuals for their resilience and courage in their various field of endeavours.

Receiving the award at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Dr. Olusi expressed his gratitude to Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Thisday’s publisher, and the newspaper’s management for recognizing the efforts of those driving development financing in Nigeria.

The award coincides with BOI’s recent landmark syndication of N1.879 billion for lending to Micro and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Dr. Olusi said the milestone fund raising by BOI in the African continent represented the largest ever raised by an African Devvelopment Finance Institution, remarking that shows growing investor’s confidence in Nigeria and the Bank of Industry.

“We are very proud because we are positioned to support enterprise development in the country,” Dr. Olusi said. Dr. Olusi highlighted that this milestone fundraising reflects growing investor confidence in Nigeria and the Bank of Industry.

“We are very proud because we are positioned to support enterprise development in the country,” he remarked. Addressing challenges faced by MSMEs, Dr. Olusi said “We need to manage risk in organizations we are financing.”

He added that the bank plans to develop a model to strengthen portfolios against non-performing loans. BOI’s successful syndication of N1.879 billion from international financial markets represents a historic milestone as the largest amount ever secured by any Nigerian or African development finance institution (DFI).

Share

Please follow and like us: