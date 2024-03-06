Bank Of Ghana Suspends FX Licences Of GTB, First Bank For One Month

…Lenders: We’re discussing with the regulator to fully resolve all matters

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has suspended the foreign exchange trading licences of two Nigerian-owned banks operating in the West African nation, Guaranty Trust Bank and First Bank over “various breaches of the foreign exchange regulations, including fraudulent documentation in their foreign exchange operations.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ghanaian regulator said that the suspension, which becomes effective from March 18, 2024, will be for a period of one month.

The statement said: “The licence will be restored at the end of the one-month suspension period once the Bank of Ghana is satisfied that they have put in place effective controls to ensure strict adherence to the foreign exchange market regulations.”

However, in a statement, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) assured its customers and stakeholders that it is “currently working with the relevant Government Agencies and customers with a view to resolving these trade-related issues timely.”

The lender also stated that it is having “ongoing consultations and discussions with the Central Bank of Ghana to fully resolve all matters raised in the shortest possible time.”

It clarified that the BoG’s action does not a­ffect its customers’ deposits and other business segments of its operations.

“We further assure our customers that the issue was not a function of willful non-compliance by the Bank, as the Bank has a culture that endeavours to comply with regulations at all times and stringent Anti-Money Laundering CFT policies which are applied across all our operations,” the statement said.

Similarly, First Bank Ghana issued a press release stating it is actively working with the BoG to promptly rectify the issues and that the regulator’s action did not affect its banking operations.

“We refer to the Bank of Ghana’s announcement of the 30-day suspension of our Foreign Exchange Trading Licence effective March 18, 2024, and would like to inform our valued customers and esteemed stakeholders that we are collaborating with the Bank of Ghana to rectify the identified trade-related concerns,” the statement said.