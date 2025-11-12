Bank Of Ghana Registers Over 100 Crypto Firms

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced the registration of more than 100 virtual asset service pro- viders (VASPs) under a new policy to regulate the country’s growing cryptocurrency market.

In a press release issued last week and a policy paper titled, “Ghana’s Policy Position on Virtual Assets and Service Providers,” the BoG outlined Ghana’s first national framework for regulating virtual as- sets such as cryptocurren- cies, tokens, and related technologies.

According to the Bank, a registration exercise conducted in July 2025 identified over 100 com- panies providing services such as exchange, wallet management, brokerage, and investment advisory to a user base of more than three million Ghanaians.

To strengthen supervision, the bank announced that it will establish a Virtual Assets Regulatory Of- fice (VARO) to oversee the sector. The new office will co- ordinate with other state institutions and enforce compliance with antimoney laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

“The bank recognises that virtual assets can no longer remain outside Ghana’s financial regulatory remit,” the document stated. It added that the VARO will act as a link between government oversight and the virtual assets industry, and work with agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the National Communications Author- ity (NCA).

The announcement marks a major policy shift from the Bank’s earlier cau- tionary position. In 2018 and 2022, the Bank warned that cryptocurrencies were not legal tender and direct- ed financial institutions to avoid processing crypto-related transactions.

The 2025 policy moves from warning to regulation. The bank said Ghana’s regulatory approach will be risk-based and activityspecific, ensuring that over- sight intensity matches the risks involved in each type of virtual asset service. High-risk activities such as trading and custody will face stricter licensing rules, while low-risk services will go through simplified procedures.

The bank reaffirmed that virtual assets will not be recognised as legal tender in Ghana. It said the new regulatory framework aims to promote innovation, consumer protection, and financial stability while re- ducing exposure to money laundering, fraud, and ter- rorism financing.

The policy paper also proposes a National Virtual Assets Literacy Initiative (NaVALI), to be developed in partnership with the SEC and the Ministry of Education. The initiative will promote public awareness and financial literacy, especially among young Ghanaians who make up most crypto users.

Ghana’s policy direction follows international stan- dards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Bank for International Settle- ments (BIS). The move places Ghana among a small group of African countries taking structured steps to regulate digital assets while supporting innovation.