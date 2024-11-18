Bank Names Director

Share

Jaiz Bank has appointed Mallam Mustapha Ibrahim Ahmad as a non-executive director.

In a disclosure by the bank’s Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had approved the appointment, saying that the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the public had been notified of the appointment.

He has over 34 years of experience in banking and manufacturing, specialising in financial reporting, risk management, treasury, corporate strategy, budgeting, procurement and ERP implementation.

His extensive experience was expected to enhance the board’s effectiveness and play a key role in driving the bank’s continued growth and success.

Ahmad, a chartered accountant, obtained a degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT), Corporate Treasurers Association of Nigeria (FCTN) and member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (MNIM).

He began his career at Continental Merchant Bank in 1989 and transitioned to Afribank International Limited in 1993, where he rose to the position of chief finance officer, demonstrating his leadership and expertise in the financial sector.

In 1997, he joined International Trust Bank Limited, continuing in the role of chief finance officer. Between 2002 and 2006, Ahmad served as deputy treasurer at First Bank of Nigeria, where he contributed significantly to the bank’s treasury operations.

He is currently the group treasurer and Ag. Group chief finance officer at Dangote Industries Limited.

