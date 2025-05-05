Bank MD Hails New Graduates

Share

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr Olufemi Bakre, on Friday praised the dedication and drive shown by trainees throughout the bank’s programme.

He gave the commendation in a statement by the bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Ademola Adeshola.

This followed the graduation of 52 young professionals from the second cohort of the Limitless Banking Academy, held on Thursday in Lagos. Bakre said the event underscored the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development.

He urged the graduates to uphold integrity and reflect the values of Limitless Banking in their new roles. “This is more than a graduation — it marks your journey as ambassadors of our mission,” Bakre stated.

Participants received training in digital banking, customer experience, compliance, innovation, and leadership — key skills for today’s financial landscape.

The Limitless Banking Academy graduated its first cohort of 55 professionals in 2023. Guest speaker, Dr Seye Awojobi, encouraged the graduates to pursue excellence with discipline and consistency.

“True excellence comes through small, intentional actions — not just grand gestures,” Awojobi said. He added that the academy represents Parallex Bank’s strategic investment in youth and innovation. “These graduates are now prepared to shape Nigeria’s banking future,” he said. (NAN).

