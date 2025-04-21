Bank Launches ‘There Is More’ Campaign

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank has ignited a nationwide conversation with the launch of its latest thematic campaign, “There is Possible, Then There is More.”

According to a press release, the initiative, anchored by a compelling open letter to Nigeria’s CEOs, challenges business leaders and innovators to transcend current horizons, fostering a mindset of amplified possibility, sustained growth, and transformative partnerships, with Stanbic IBTC Bank positioned as a pivotal enabler.

The campaign officially debuted with a striking teaser, with “An Open Letter to All CEOs” on key digital platforms, digital out-of-home screens, and social media feeds.

For days, the public speculated, but this week, the letter was finally revealed. “The Open Letter to CEOs is more than just an advertising creative campaign; it is a genuine call to action.

In it, Stanbic IBTC Bank acknowledges the resilience and achievements of Nigerian business owners even in the face of adversity. But it also dares to ask: What more could be achieved with the right support, partnership, and financial foresight?” the statement said.

Speaking on the campaign, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank said: “As a bank, our mission is to not only meet the financing needs of Nigerian CEOs, but to inspire them to reach for more.

We understand the challenges they face and the aspirations they hold, and we are equipped to support their ambitions, and extend them even further thereby, helping them to achieve exponential growth.”

Emphasising the importance of building lasting partnerships, Osuagwu stated: “This campaign is evidence of our commitment to being more than just a bank; we want to be the partner that propels our customers beyond their goals.

We empower our clients with the tools and resources necessary for success by fostering collaboration and mutual growth and this proactive approach underscores our commitment to supporting business leaders and inspiring them to dream bigger and achieve greater heights in their respective industries.”

