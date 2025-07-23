Bank Launches Season 2 Of InvestBeta Game Show

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced the return of the InvestBeta Game Show.

In a press release, the company said: “The second season of the InvestBeta show builds on the first edition, aimed at equipping young Nigerians with real-world financial skills in a fun, relatable, and competitive format.

The show’s first season, which aired in 2024, captured the attention of Gen-Z viewers across the country, blending entertainment with investment education in a way that had never been done before.

With positive feedback, it proved that young Nigerians are ready to learn how to grow their money, and all they need is the right platform.”

“The new season reflects the Group’s broader youthfocused mission through Beyond Dreams, its dynamic community created for Nigerians aged 18–30.

The community aims to help young people turn their aspirations into reality through secure, timely and smart investment choices.

Since its inception, Beyond Dreams has grown to a network of over 90,000 young members, generated 2,100+ new investment accounts, and continues to position the Group as a trusted partner in the financial futures of Nigeria’s youth,” the statement added.