Bank Launches Digital Lending Suite To Boost Access To Credit

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has launched its Digital Lending Suite- an integrated platform that consolidates all the Bank’s retail loan offerings into one digital access point.

According to a press release, the platform has products such as EZCash, Unsecured Personal Loan (UPL) and many more consumer loan options reflecting the bank’s commitment to simplifying borrowing and strengthening financial inclusion through technology.

“The Digital Lending Suite was developed in response to customers’ evolving needs for convenient, secure, and reliable credit solutions. By providing seamless access to multiple loan products via digital channels, the bank continues to demonstrate its leadership in driving financial innovation within Nigeria’s banking sector.

“EZCash is designed to meet immediate, short-term needs, offering customers instant access to loans from N50,000 up to N10 million with a tenor of up to 24 months.

The Unsecured Personal Loan (UPL) caters to medium- to long-term financing requirements, providing larger loan amounts with repayment tenors of up to 48 months.

It is structured to accommodate salaried customers seeking to fund personal projects or lifestyle needs, with the added option to revolve the facility once a portion of the loan has been repaid.

“Both products are exclusively available to salaried customers whose accounts are domiciled with Stanbic IBTC Bank; subject to credit assessments and approvals,” the statement said.

Commenting on the launch, Olu Delano, Executive Director, Personal & Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the Digital Lending Suite reinforces Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to delivering customer-centric, technology-driven financial services.

Delano said: “By integrating our loan offerings into a single digital platform, we are improving access to credit while maintaining the speed, security, and reliability that our customers trust Stanbic IBTC Bank to provide.”