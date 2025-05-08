Bank, Lagos Polo Club Partner To Promote Community Development

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has once again demonstrated its commitment to community development and sports excellence through its fourth consecutive sponsorship of the prestigious Lagos Polo Club Tournament.

According to a press release, the tournament, which was held recently, brought together elite polo players from across Nigeria and beyond, showcasing exceptional skill and sportsmanship while fostering community bonds.

The statement said that the successful event featured thrilling polo matches, and other engaging activities, which captivated attendees and highlighted the sport’s growing popularity in Nigeria, adding that this year’s tournament concluded with an impressive victory by the Tharwa Polo Team, led by their captain, Naomi Durosaro.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate & Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the transformative potential of sports in community building.

He said: “We recognise the connective power of sports and its potential to drive community development. Our partnership with Lagos Polo Club reflects our commitment to supporting platforms that unite people to celebrate culture, passion, and shared values.

