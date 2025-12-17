Bank Hosts 4th Edition ‘FUZE’ Festival

Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the return of FUZE Festival, one of Nigeria’s most exciting yearend celebrations, according to a press release.

The statement said that this year’s edition of the event-the fourth- will hold on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Tafawa Balewa Square, adding that it will intro- duce an all-new outdoor format, offering guests an open-air expe- rience with expanded activities, installations and immersive attractions.

“Inspired by the magic and wonder of vintage circuses and carnivals, the 2025 edition adopts the theme ‘The Ultimate Show.’

Think bold colours, thrilling performances, and whimsical moments. Attendees can expect magicians, parade performers, flash mobs, face painting, art displays, and other spectacular attractions that bring the festival theme to life.

“This year also brings a significantly expanded marketplace, with a larger selection of vendors and shopping stalls. Guests will have even more opportunities to discover and shop from a broad mix of fashion, art, tech, food, and lifestyle brands, reinforcing FUZE Festival’s reputation as a vibrant hub for creativity, culture, and commerce,” the statement further said.

It also stated that music lovers have a nostalgic treat ahead as Wande Coal and Pheelz, both beloved headliners from previ- ous FUZE editions, will make a highly anticipated return to the FUZE stage.

They will be joined by another prominent Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike, along withMs DSF, a renowned DJ.

In addition to the entertainment, festival-goers, the statement said will have direct access to a range of on-site experiences, including rich display of wares from home-grown vendors, promoting made-in-Nigeria products at competitive prices, at the FUZE Marketplace; freebies from partners and offerings from across the Stanbic IBTC Holdings group.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “FUZE Festival has always been our way of creating a space where creativity can thrive, but this year we thought to push the boundaries even further.

“The outdoor format and circusinspired theme allow us to design a more immersive experience that people can truly feel and participate in.

It reflects our belief that innovation doesn’t happen only in offices; it happens in culture, in music, in art, and in the everyday interactions that inspire people to dream bigger. FUZE 4.0 captures that spirit.”

According to the statement, since its inception: “FUZE Festival has evolved into a dynamic platform that celebrates Nigerian creativity while promoting connection, collaboration, and community.

Powered by Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to supporting the nation’s creative economy, the festival continues to inspire young Nigerians to dream boldly and showcase their talent to the world.