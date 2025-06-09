Bank Hires Director

Share

Parallex Bank Limited has appointed Mrs Rachel Akhuetie as non-executive director. A statement by the bank noted that she had over 24 years of multi-sector experience.

Akhuetie, who currently serves as executive director of finance, commercial and services at SunTrust Atlantic Energies Limited, brings a rich portfolio of expertise in finance, oil and gas operations, strategic innovation, corporate governance and banking to the bank.

Welcoming the Harvard Business School-trained executive and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria to the board, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Olufemi Bakre, described the appointment as a significant advantage to the company, noting that Akhuetie’s depth of expertise in finance, strategic innovation and corporate leadership aligns perfectly with Parallex Bank’s mission of redefining banking standards in Nigeria.

He said: “We are excited to leverage her proven track record and leadership insight as we continue to drive growth and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

