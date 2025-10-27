Bank Hires CIO

Signature Bank Limited has appointed Steve Obiago as chief information officer. In his new role, Obiago would spearhead the bank’s technology strategy, driving digital transformation initiatives aimed at modernising operations, expanding customer access, and unlocking new opportunities through the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement by Oshilaja Adewunmi, Head of Corporate Communications, the appointment reflects the bank’s strategic focus on innovation as a key enabler of its growth agenda and its commitment to delivering seamless, technology-driven experiences for customers.

Obiago joined the bank with over two decades of cross-sector experience spanning financial services, oil and gas, and manufacturing. He has held senior positions at MTN Nigeria, Access Bank, Chicason Group, Diamond Bank, and United Bank for Africa.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in computer engineering and robotics from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, master degree in criminology with a specialisation in cyber-forensics from the University of Lagos, and a postgraduate certificate in information technology business management from Belmont University, USA.

He is also a chartered banker and a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Governance. Commenting on the development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Nixon Iwedi described Obiago as a valuable addition to the leadership team.

He explained: “Steve Obiago’s depth of experience in information technology and digital transformation makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team.