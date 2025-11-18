Bank Empowers 200 Children Through ‘Together4Alimb’ Initiative

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to reach a significant milestone as it prepares to increase the number of beneficiaries through its flagship Corporate Social Investment initiative, Together4ALimb.

According to a press release, since its inception in 2015, the initiative has transformed the lives of children across Nigeria by providing prosthetic limbs and educational support to underserved children aged 0 to 18 years, who are living with limb loss due to various circumstances, including accidents, medical conditions, and congenital disabilities.

The statement also said that this year, 64 new beneficiaries will join the programme, bringing the total number of children supported to 200, adding that each beneficiary will receive a custom-fitted prosthetic limb and an education trust valued at N1.5 million to support their schooling and facilitate their academic aspirations.

It further stated: “Stanbic IBTC invites customers and members of the public to show their support by downloading the Steps by Stanbic IBTC App on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and walking in solidarity with the children.

Through virtual participation, supporters can join the movement from anywhere in the world; and each step taken will help amplify the awareness about living with limb loss and the need for inclusion.

“Together4ALimb continues to remain a powerful symbol of compassion, inclusion, and solidarity. The annual walk, scheduled for 15 November 2025, will bring together Stanbic IBTC staff, beneficiaries and their guardians, as well as key stakeholders who will walk in Victoria Island.

The event serves to raise awareness about limb loss and celebrate the resilience of children whose stories continue to inspire communities across Nigeria.”