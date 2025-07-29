Bank CEO Urges Graduates to Learn, Unlearn, Relearn to Thrive

…as MLSCN tasks inductees to be innovative, embrace technology

The graduating students of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, have been counseled to go beyond previous knowledge acquired to learn, unlearn, and relearn as critical drivers for growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, Mr Wole Adeniyi, who gave the advice, said in today’s fast-changing world where adaptability and resilience are key to navigating the complexities of modern life, going beyond previous knowledge to learn, unlearn, and relearn are critical drivers for growth. He stated this in the convocation lecture, titled:

“The Power of Mindset: Embracing the Unlearning Process,” delivered during the 2025 Babcock University Charis Graduating Class of the university. Adeniyi said: “You are a work in progress and that is a gift.

You are not limited by your past understanding. Let your mindset be elastic; let your belief be questioned and let your growth be continuous.” He further cautioned the graduating students against perfectionism, describing it as “a very dangerous myth” but insisted that they should unlearn the fear of failure, and embrace experimentation.

Similarly, he encouraged the students to shed restrictive beliefs, saying that “education has prepared you to dream, don’t let your mind become your prison.”

To forge ahead in their career, he urged the students to collaborate, network, and seek mentorship to be future-ready, quoting the Book of Colossians that says: “Set your mind on things above, not on things that are on earth.” This was even as he highlighted the need for a heavenly perspective in shaping one’s mindset.

On his part, the President/ Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ademola Tayo, described the lecture as “timely, apt, and relevant in today’s knowledgedriven economy,” even as he also counseled the graduating students not to take the lessons learned for granted. In a related development, the university has urged the 86 graduating students of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria to be innovative and embrace technology in the discharge of their professional calling.

They were inducted during the 13th induction ceremony, which was described as a significant milestone in the university’s stride to deliver qualitative university education. The President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tayo underlined the significance of the inductees’ role in the healthcare system, saying:

“Your induction today is not merely a rite of passage into a professional body that is both sacred and scientific.” “As healthcare systems grapple with limited resources and increasing disease complexities, the relevance of your calling cannot be overstated,” he added.

In his remarks, the Acting Registrar/CEO of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Dr Donald Ofili, charged the inductees to be focused and respect client health information.