Bank Appoints GCE

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc is appointed Mr. Chukwuma Nwokocha as the substantive group chief executive. following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Nwokocha’s appointment follows the completion of Dr Adekunle Adedeji’s tenure as acting chief executive, during which time the Board undertook a formal appointment process in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Its Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie, said in a statement that Adedeji would continue in his role as executive director/chief finance and value management officer. Nwokocha is a seasoned banking executive and chartered accountant with over three decades of leadership experience across Africa.

He has held several Chief Executive and Board-level roles in leading financial institutions including Chief Executive, Standard Bank, SA; (the Mozambican subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group), driving strategic growth, governance, and operational excellence.

His expertise spans retail and corporate banking, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the Company, Mrs Sola David-Borha, expressed the Board’s delight at Nwokocha’s appointment, highlighting his strong track record in board governance, financial oversight, strategic transformation as well as regulatory engagement.