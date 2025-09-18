Banjohifi Delivers Raw, Reflective Anthem With New Single ‘Pay Bills’

Nigerian artist Banjohifi (Adebanjo Aladegbami) makes a bold return with “Pay Bills”, a hard-hitting anthem that captures the struggle, sacrifice, and silent victories of the working class. Released under his independent label, Hifi Entertainment, the track shines a spotlight on the everyday hustle of those grinding not for fame, but for survival.

Blending Afrobeats with street-inspired Afro-fusion, “Pay Bills” trades luxury rap for lyrical honesty, narrating the pressure to provide, stay afloat, and hold on to hope in uncertain times.

“It’s not always about balling or blowing,” Banjohifi says. “For most people, the dream is to make ends meet, take care of loved ones, and stay alive. That’s who this record is for.”

Running just under three minutes, the track is a sharp yet soulful snapshot of the grind. With its emotionally charged vocals and production that balances street grit with radio-ready bounce, “Pay Bills” strikes the rare balance between introspection and danceability.

The single follows standout releases like “Scanner”, “Whining”, and “Top”, further cementing Banjohifi’s reputation as a voice of the people raw, real, and deeply in touch with everyday realities. Rather than sugarcoat life, he soundtracks it with honesty and heart.

With comparisons already being drawn to Burna Boy, Olamide, and Asake, Banjohifi continues to carve his own lane, authentic, unapologetic, and undeniably fresh.

“Pay Bills” is now streaming on all major platforms.