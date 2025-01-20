Share

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Muiz Banire has described the removal of the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa as an inevitable consequence of his actions and political miscalculations.

Banire noted that Obasa’s removal was rooted in his opposition to Local Government Autonomy and election stances that diverged from the positions of the governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels TV’s Hard Copy on Sunday, Banire outlined key factors that led to Obasa’s ouster, including his controversial stance on LG Autonomy, his strained relationship with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his disregard for party unity.

Banire also cited Obasa’s perceived disrespect towards Governor Sanwo-Olu as a critical factor in his removal.

“Beyond the issue of the budget and the delay of the Governor, Obasa took a position contrary to that of his governor and his party. His stance against Local Government Autonomy and the conduct of local government elections was irreconcilable. For him to go against such an establishment, he had to face the consequences.”

READ ALSO:

Banire said, “Obasa’s speech to Sanwo-Olu was rude and an act of insubordination; he breached mutual respect. Before that, there were already issues on the ground warranting his removal. For instance, delaying the governor for four hours during his visit to the Assembly was unacceptable.”

Although the governor appeared indifferent to the incident, Banire revealed that party leaders viewed Obasa’s actions as a public affront to party unity.

“He gave the impression to the world that there was a fracture in the party by externalising it in his speech. That was the trigger for the sanctions”

Banire stated that Obasa’s removal marked the collapse of his political influence, as his power and support were tied to his position as Speaker.

He said; “If there was any support Obasa had gathered before, it has automatically crumbled. In politics, people worship money and offices. The moment he is no longer occupying the office, his influence withers away,”

Banire invoked the principle of karma, highlighting Obasa’s role in the removal of previous Assembly leaders.

He added: “He is reaping what he has sown. He was part of the package during the removal of others, so he has no reason to complain,”

Share

Please follow and like us: