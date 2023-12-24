Bangladesh train blaze kills 4 as opposition calls for strike

Protesters set a train ablaze in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least four people amid a countrywide strike called by the opposition to press its demand for the government to resign ahead of an election next month.

It was the latest strife sparked by anti-government protests in which dozens of buses and vehicles have been set on fire, with at least six people killed since Oct. 28, when an opposition rally turned violent. “Strike supporters set fire to three compartments of an express train,” said fire service official Shahjahan Shikder. “Four bodies have been retrieved from a compartment.” It was not immediately clear how many were aboard the train, headed for the capital of Dhaka from the northern district of Netrokona, when passengers saw the flames a short distance from its destination, police said. There was no immediate comment from the government, reports Reuters.