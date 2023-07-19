Banga unveils new plans to stretch World Bank’s balance sheet

World Bank President, Ajay Banga, on Tuesday, unveiled new plans to stretch the bank’s balance sheet and help countries tackle climate change and other challenges, but said a capital increase would still eventually be needed. According to Reuters, Banga, a former Mastercard CEO who took over the helm of the World Bank on June 2, announced the new proposals to “make our balance sheet work harder” during a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies in Gandhinagar, India.

The new steps, still being discussed with shareholder countries, come on top of initial steps approved in April that will boost World Bank lending by up to $50 billion over the next decade. The U.S., the bank’s biggest shareholder, kicked off the push for reforms in October, later nominating Banga to succeed former President, David Malpass, with a specific mandate to accelerate the evolution of the nearly 70-year-old institution.