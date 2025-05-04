Bang, Bang Osimhen Breaks Record In Galatasaray’s Big Win

Share

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, was in his best element yesterday setting a new personal record by surpassing his highest-scoring season (2023), in which he scored 31 goals for Napoli.

Osimhen scored a brace in Galatasaray’s 4-1 defeat of Sivasspor in the Turkish league with his two goals coming in the first half.

He scored his first goal in the 15th minute with the second goal coming in the 31st minute in between goals from Lucas Torreira and Baris Yilmaz.

With the game already secured, the former Lille star was removed in the 70th minute to round applause from the fans.

With the two goals, Osimhen already increased his tally to 33 goals from 32 games this season and might increase the tally with a few games to the end of the season.

