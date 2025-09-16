Bandits Violate Peace Deal, Abduct 40 Worshippers In Zamfara Mosque

Just a day after reports of alleged peace deals in some North-West states, bandits struck again in Zamfara yesterday morning. About 40 worshippers were kidnapped while observing early morning prayers in Gidan Turbe Village, Tsafe Local Government Area.

According to locals, the gunmen stormed the mosque around 5:30 a.m. during dawn prayers. Zagazola Makama reports that they surrounded the building, held people at gunpoint, and marched them away. The victims were later taken deep into the forest around the Gohori area in Tsafe.

Residents say the attack has left the community devastated, especially at a time when peace talks were supposed to bring relief. Local leaders in Katsina and nearby states had recently announced truces with some armed groups to reduce violence, but this incident shows that the agreements are far from holding across the region.

“The bandits have no structure or single command. You can negoti- ate with bandits in Katsina, while others are still attacking in Zamfara Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna,” one community source said. For now, security agencies in Zamfara State have not released an official statement on the attack.