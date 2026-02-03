Bandits Uproot Hectares Of Cassava To Feed Cows In Fresh Benue Attack

…as Agatu residents raise the alarm over militia herders continuous occupation of villages

Suspected armed Fulani bandits have launched a fresh attack on communities in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State where they uprooted about a hectare of cassava to feed their cattle.

New Telegraph learnt that the insurgents also carried out the attack on surrounding local government areas, destroying farms and causing significant destruction to crops like rice.

The latest incident, it was gathered, occurred last Wednesday at Adogo Village in Mbaya Council Ward of the local government area where the mercenaries who reportedly camped on the shores of River Benue at Adogo Village, Mbaya Council Ward, Buruku Local Government Area have been grazing and destroying peoples farmlands.

A source from the area, who disclosed the emerging security situation to New Telegraph, but pleaded anonymity, said “on January 29, the same group of herders allegedly uprooted almost a hectare of cassava farmland belonging to one Mr. Aondoseer Ikum at night to feed their cattle.”

He said that, “these Fulani herdsmen have been causing havoc around Mbaapen and Mbaya Council Wards. Most recently, they allegedly conspired with some of their members who are camped in neighboring Saav Council Ward of Guma LGA, and attempted to attack members of the Buruku security monitoring team at Tsie Village, in Mbaapen Council Ward, located about six kilometers away from Adogo village in Mbaya Council Ward, on January 24.

“The government may view this situation as simple, but there is a possibility it could impact on social, economic, and agricultural activities of these people of the area in near future.” Buruku is the homestead of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

Meanwhile, residents of Agatu Local Governance Area of the state have raised the alarm over armed Fulani ethnic militia occupation of communities three months after a formal relocation order. On January 8, the Agatu Local Government Chairman, Melvin James Ejeh, formally revoked a previously signed peace agreement with Fulani leaders and issued an immediate exit order, citing escalating insecurity.

The decision followed a highlevel security meeting held in Obagaji, the council headquar- ters, involving traditional rulers, political office holders, religious leaders and community representatives. Despite the revocation and clear directive, residents say the armed militants have remained in Agatu, continuing attacks on communities, destroying farmlands, and killing inhabitants.