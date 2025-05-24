Bandits Threaten Another Attack On Catholic Church In Ondo

Share

Nearly three years after the tragic attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, suspected bandits have issued another threat to the same church in Ondo State.

Saturday Telegraph recalled that on June 5, 2022, gunmen stormed the church during service, killing and injuring numerous worshippers.

The community is now on edge again after receiving a new letter from suspected bandits, threatening a repeat attack.

In response, the Owo community, led by the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has convened a security summit to address the rising insecurity in the area.

According to the summit’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bosun Oladimeji, the maiden edition of the Owo Security Summit, themed “Securing Owo and its Environ: Strategies for Community Safety and Resilience,” will be held next week.

The summit aims to raise awareness about community security, foster cooperation between residents and law enforcement, reduce crime, and propose sustainable security initiatives.

A key objective is to establish a Security Trust Fund to support long-term efforts.

Oladimeji said recent incidents, including the bandits’ renewed threat and several kidnappings, have significantly affected the socio-economic life of the people, making proactive security measures imperative.

Dignitaries expected at the summit include Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami. Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi will chair the event, with Hon. Tope Omolayo, Owo LG Chairman, as Chief Host. The summit committee is chaired by Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa, and Prof. Taiwo Adenegan will serve as anchor.

All security agencies, traditional rulers, and stakeholders have been invited to develop a unified response to the looming threat.

