Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday held a high-power security meeting with security agencies over threats of bandits’ attack in Edo Central Senatorial district.

The meeting followed a trending video in which a self-acclaimed bandit was seen issuing threats and claiming presence around Ekpoma and adjoining communities in the localities.

Speaking in a statement issued by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Okpebholo noted that he has been fully briefed on the matter.

Itua stated that Governor Okpebholo has treated security as a top-tier priority and has not left any stone unturned in confronting emerging threats.

He said the security architecture was designed to ensure early detection, swift response, and sustained pressure against criminal networks.

According to him, “Following the Governor’s latest directive, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante formations, and the Edo State Special Security Squad, have commenced intensified operations across forests, boundary communities, and known flashpoints.

“Search-and-comb missions are ongoing, backed by enhanced intelligence gathering and coordinated patrols to deny criminal elements haven anywhere within the State.

“Already, significant breakthroughs have been recorded. Arrests have been made in connection with recent security breaches, and several leads are currently being pursued.

“The Government reiterates that these operations are continuous and will not cease until every inch of Edo land, urban centres, rural communities, and transit corridors are fully secured and safe for residents, commuters, and investors.

“Misinformation, panic-driven narratives, and unverified videos should be avoided.

“Governor Okpebholo remains resolute in his commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and his administration will continue to deploy all lawful measures to ensure that criminality has no breathing space in Edo State.”