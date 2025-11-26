Bandits Strike Kwara Again, Kidnap Pregnant Woman, 10 Others

Suspected bandits have invaded Isapa Community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

Isapa Town is a neighbouring community to Eruku Town where three people were killed and 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) abducted last Tuesday before they were later released last Sunday.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 6:00 p.m yesterday when between 20 and 30 armed bandits stormed the town with a large horde of cattle. The incident it was learnt happened despite the presence of multiple deployment of army person nel and other security agencies in the local government area to ensure law and order.

The gunmen it was gathered reportedly fired gunshots indiscriminately as they advanced, forcing residents to flee for safety. Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday that an elderly woman was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during the assault.

A community leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, said that 11 persons were taken away, with seven abducted from the same family.

Among those kidnapped that have been identified include, Talatu Kabiru, Magaji, Kande, Hadiza, Mariam, Saima, Habibat (a housewife), Fatima Yusufu (also a housewife), and a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday.

Others include a nursing mother, Lami Fidelis, and Hajia Na Allah. Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Mr Adekimi Ojo who confirmed the incident yesterday, said, “Yes, there was an incident, but I cannot say much now. I am about to enter Isapa from Ilorin. I will update you when I get there.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday announced a cabinet-level security committee to midwife alternative short-to-long term solutions to curtail further security breaches. The committee is headed by Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi with Mrs Olufunke Mercy Shittu, the Office of the Head of Service, as the secretary.