Bandits Storm ECWA Church In Kogi, Kidnap 20

No fewer than twenty worshippers of the First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Ayetoro Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, were abducted on Sunday during a church service.

According to eyewitness accounts, bandits stormed the church during worship, firing sporadically to cause panic among congregants.

This forced many worshippers to flee, while an undisclosed number were seized and taken away through nearby bush paths.

The attack plunged the normally quiet community into confusion and fear, as residents ran for safety amid the sound of gunshots.

One person, identified only as Jay-Jay, was reportedly killed during the incident, while several others were abducted.

The incident has renewed concerns over worsening insecurity in parts of Kogi State, particularly in rural communities, where repeated attacks on residents and places of worship have heightened anxiety.

Sunday’s incident is the second reported attack on a church in Okun land in recent weeks.

On November 30, armed men invaded a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area, abducting a cleric identified as Orlando and about 13 worshippers during a service.

The attackers were said to have demanded an initial ransom of ₦500 million, later reduced to ₦200 million, and reportedly issued a two-day ultimatum to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Council, Hon. Zaccheus Dare Michael, in his reaction, blamed the church for holding a service in a tense area.

He further ordered the shutdown of all markets in the area. The Kogi State Police Command has not responded to requests for comments.