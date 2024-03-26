Bandits Slain Nine Kidnapped Victims In Niger

At least nine out of the 50 individuals abducted by some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits from the Madaka Market in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been reportedly killed.

New Telegraph gathered that nine additional people have died after being abducted, in addition to the 22 people that were killed in the attack earlier.

The victims, who were primarily women were kidnapped last Thursday and were being driven to the nearby woodland in the Allawa area when the bandits carried out the heinous murders.

Seven people were killed in Kukoki village while moving into the jungle, and two more people died on the way, according to Isah Bawale Madaka, the district head of Madaka.

He said, “In Kukoki village while going into the forest around Shiroro local government area of Niger State they killed seven people and killed additional two people while moving towards the forest.”

Madaka added that more than thirty bodies had already been buried, which begged the question of the bandits’ intentions given that they had not sought payment for the people they had kidnapped.

He said that throughout the previous few days, he had made an effort to monitor the bandits’ route and figure out how to protect the victims who were being kidnapped.

Support and sympathies were extended to the injured victims by Hon. Ismaila Modibbo, the representative of the Rafi/Shiroro/Munya Federal Constituency, and Alhaji Ahmed Attahiru Gunna, the Emir of Kalgara.