Bandits Set Church Ablaze, Kill Seminarian in Kaduna, CAN Kicks

Bandits in their numbers stormed a Catholic church in Zangon Kataf Local Gov- ernment Area of Kaduna State, set ablaze the church and killed a Seminarian in the process. Two catholic priests, resident in the Parish House, were said to have escaped by the whiskers when the hoodlums came calling.

The attack took place on Thursday night in Kamantan, Zangon Kataf under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan. The attackers were said to have invaded the Parish House at about 8:00 p.m. and set it ablaze alongside a vehicle within the premises.

The deceased seminarian, Stephen Naaman was said to have died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the attackers after they have set ablaze the building. The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab confirmed and condemned the attack. Hayab said the Christian community in Kaduna State is concerned on how a church close to a military checkpoint in Zango Kataf Local Government Area was attacked by bandits and set ablaze.

“What is disheartening about this particular attack is the fact that the place of attack is just by the Kaduna – Kafanchan Major highway with a Military checkpoint not far from the Parish. “The Parish is located at the heart of Kamantan town and the attack was carried out at about 8:00pm. This caused us to wonder some more, where is the hope, how much more terrible could the situation get?”

He said: “It is no longer news that armed men invaded a Catholic Church Parish Headquarters located at Fadan Kamantan community and the criminals targeted the Parish Priest’s residence, lucky the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo who also doubles as the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, and his assistant were able to escape out of the house before the criminals set the entire Rectory ablaze, burning to death a Seminarian Bro. Naam Ngofe Danladi who is just about completing his training into the Catholic Priesthood”.

CAN however, appreciated the willingness of the present administration to proffer practical, real and lasting solutions to the security challenge in the State as made visible by the ongoing recruitment process of over 7,000 men and women into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS).

“In the light of sharing in the faith of the perceived good will of the present administration in Kaduna State, we invite the Governor of Kaduna State and all relevant stakeholders to immediately swing into action and ensure that those responsible for the Kamatan Evil Night are apprehended and made to face the law.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement government in her primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community, sadly we are still here.

We reiterate again here, that leaders at all levels in southern Kaduna and Kaduna State must wake up to this call and be responsible for the protection of the communities where they live. We cannot continue like this, no it is unacceptable and we all must wake up to our responsibilities,” the statement advised.