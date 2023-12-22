Bandits Releases 11 Of 30 Persons Abducted In Kaduna

Eleven of the thirty people who were kidnapped from Ungwar Liman, Gwada community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been freed.

New Telegraph reports that seven females, two teenage boys, and two babies were freed from the kidnapper’s den.

Recall that last week, the bandits also released two nursing mothers and a newborn due to health concerns, bringing the total number of people liberated from their abductors to 16.

However, fourteen villagers still remained under the bandits’ control.

The 11 people were freed, a source claims, after their family collected the money the kidnappers had asked for each victim.

After obtaining the money, the robbers sought more millions and motorcycles in exchange for the freedom of the remaining detainees; they only released 11 persons.

The source said, “It was not the agreement we had with them (bandits).

“We paid about N6.5 million ransom for all the victims in their custody, but after collecting the money, they released only 11 persons and demanded additional ransom, including motorcycles.”