Bandits Raid Kajuru In Kaduna, Kill 1, Abduct Others

One person has been confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries following a bandit attack on Idijiyi Unguwan Danladi Village in Kallah District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, which happened around 8:00 p.m. on October 19, was contained in a post shared yesterday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama. According to the report, the armed bandits stormed the community and abducted an unspecified number of residents.

However, the prompt response of the Nigerian Army’s strike force led to the rescue of some victims who were found along Agwallan Centre with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Agnes Zafaniya, 28, from Afogo Village, was confirmed dead by medical personnel and later released to her family for burial.

“Other rescued victims, including Augustine Madara, 31, and Zafaniya Alhaji, 42, are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” Makama wrote.