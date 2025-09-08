Bandits Protecting Us Against External Attacks –Katsina Community

Bandits terrorising the communities have now resorted to protecting the residents from external attacks following the peace agreement in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the Magama community Abubakar Mohammad told journalists yesterday that there is relative peace being enjoyed in the area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Narrating how peace returned to their communities, Mohammad recalled that about six months ago, there was a peace agreement with the bandits.

The resident observed that since then, they have not recorded any case of bandits’ attack on communities across the area. He said: “Most of these bandits, we know them, we stay in the same area with some of them, some we were even friends before they decided to isolate themselves.

“But we thank God since they have decided to embrace peace on their own. Some of them now come to the market, but you will never see them carrying guns. “When you go to the forest, you will see them with their guns protecting us from external attacks, especially from Zamfara or other Local Government Areas yet to embrace the dialogue.”

Mohammad described the present moment as a bumper harvest period because many have returned to their farms after abandoning them for a very long time due to the insecurity. Another resident of the area Uzairu Rabiu said: “For the past five to six months now, there have been no reports of attacks by the bandits; therefore, we’re happy. “However, our major concern now is the lack of proper drainage.

Recently, about 50 houses were affected by a flood in the Bagaruwa ward. Rabiu said: “I’m appealing to the state government, our national and state assembly members, to do the needful.

We’re happy that banditry is gone, but the flood is now our problem.” Also speaking at a joint security committee meeting, the secretary of Jibia People’s Forum, Zubairu Sani, noted with happiness that the peace was achieved through the support of various stakeholders in the area.

Sani, while revealing that the bandits requested the peace accord, also commended Governor Dikko Radda for his commitment to the fight against insecurity. Jibia, a border community with the Niger Republic, was among the areas seriously hit by the activities of bandits, stopping them from farming, going to school and other business activities. However, with the recent peace accord between the community and the bandits, hundreds of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) have returned to their ancestral homes.