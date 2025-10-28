Bandits Pay Us N150,000 Monthly As Spies

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested four suspects for various crimes, including kidnapping, robbery and stealing, just as the command suspended three of its officers for alleged gross misconduct.

The suspects, according to the Commander of the security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye included Adebayo Ogungbemi, Nasiru Suleiman, Saliu Nureni, and Ahmed Oladimeji.

Apart from the arrest, the Command also declared three of its staff wanted for undermining the security situation in the Southwest geo-political zone.

The suspended officers, according to Adeleye, include Abu Taiwo, Akinsipe Victor, and Ekujumi Julius. Adeleye said the officers were accused of gross misconduct and conducting themselves in a manner that could undermine the integrity of the command.

One of the suspects, Ogungbemi, confessed that he was an informant to kidnappers in Ademekun power line at Agodada camp in Akure North area of the state The 29-year-old suspect said he was hired by a herdsman to plant Indian hemp in the state.

However, he said he was trained on the use of AK-47 rifles by the bandits operating in the state’s forests and was given a phone through which he communicated the movement of farmers and security personnel to the bandits. Ogungbemi said the head of the bandits, Alhaji Dogo pays each of the new recruits #150,000 monthly allowances.

Parading the suspect among oth- ers, Akogun Adeleye said suspected bandits brought Ogungbemi and three others into Ademekun farm- land and told them that they had to be trained on the use of AK-47.

Adeleye said they went through the training and had been working for them until the joint patrol team of the Civil Defense and Amotekun, with the assistance of the Regent and people of Ademekun village, arrested him.