Bandits Murder 15 Farmers In Kebbi Community

A criminal gang has reportedly killed 15 farmers and injured three others in Waje in the Danko/ Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

However, the Commissioner of Police Nafiu Abubakar said 10 people were killed in the attack which took place on Saturday.

Deputy Governor Umar Tafida, who paid a condolence visit to the residence of the District Head of Waje Bala Danbaba, condemned the killings.

He announced a donation of N24 million from the state government to support the victims’ families.

Tafida also assured the community that the state government would address the security challenges facing the area, and ensure that farmers are not killed on their farms.

Danbaba commended the state government for the visit and the financial assistance, describing it as timely and impactful.

Council Chairman, Hussaini Bena, confirmed that 15 farmers were killed and three others injured during the attack.

