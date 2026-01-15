New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 15, 2026
Bandits Loyal To Bello Turji Attack Community, Abduct 20 In Sokoto

Armed men loyal to infamous leader, Bello Turji raided Gajit Community in Lajinge District, SabonBirni LGA, Sokoto State, leaving two people injured and kidnapping at least 20 residents.

The incident was reported in a post on X yesterday by security analyst Bakatsine, who said the raid occurred late Tuesday night.

The post stated that the assailants carried out the attack on the community during the night. During the raid, two people sustained injuries, while no fewer than 20 men and women were forcefully taken away by the attackers.

