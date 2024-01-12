Bandits Leader, 15 Others Arrested In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has paraded no fewer than fifteen people, including a notorious armed bandit named Rabiu Yusuf, aka Rabee, for various offences, including banditry, abduction, and arms trade in the state.

CP Shawulu Ebenezer Damamman, the state Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure on Friday while parading the accused at the Command headquarters in Minna.

According to him, the culprits were just apprehended with the use of technical intelligence.

He explained that the suspects also committed auto theft, defilement/rape, thuggery, and possession of illegal narcotics.

Damamman further revealed that Rabee, the armed bandit leader, was a member of the Muware camp and was involved in kidnapping activities throughout the state.

He claimed that the command’s Crack Squad team apprehended the suspect at Tungan-Mallam Market in Paiko, Paikoro local government area.

According to him, “During interrogation, he confessed to a series of kidnapping activities and that he is a member of Muware camp of bandits terrorizing Beji, Maikunkele, Bosso, Gawu-Babangida, Sangeku, Bangi, Gulu, and Lapai area of the State. The suspect is under investigation and he is cooperating with the Police with more information that could help to arrest others”.

The Commissioner further said that four accused kidnappers were caught in the kidnap of a 20-year-old on December 21, 2023, when they invaded a residence in Isana village via Nasko, Magama LG.

They are Abubakar Hussaini, 25, of Anaba village, Nasko Buba Mohammed, 35, of Maje village, Nasko, Mainasara Muhammadu, 26, of Takalafia, Ibeto-Nasko, and Ibrahim Abdullahi, 27, of Kontagora.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the said victim and collection of a ransom of N1.6m before his release. Buba Mohammed also confessed to being a member of another syndicate who blocked Genge-Ibeto road on 21/12/2023 at about 2100hrs and kidnapped a female victim, ganged raped her and collected a ransom of N1m, ” Damamman added.

Exhibits retrieved from the accused include two locally made firearms, one single-barrel gun, and five handsets.

All of the suspects are being investigated by the Crack Squad squad, and attempts are underway to arrest those who remain at large.