Bandits Kingpin, Bello Turji’s Men Attack Sokoto Community, Kill 2, Abduct 11

Bandits loyal to notorious kingpin, Bello Turji on Wednesday night attacked Kurawa Community in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing two residents and abducting 11 others.

The development was disclosed yesterday in a post on X by Bakatsine, a conflict and crisis journalist covering insecurity in Nigeria’s northwest.

According to the report, the attackers also injured two people during the raid, which is the latest in a series of violent incidents plaguing communities in Sokoto East Senatorial District. Bakatsine said the district continues to experience near-daily assaults by bandit groups linked to the Bello Turji network.

He added that residents remain trapped in persistent fear as authorities struggle to curb the escalating violence. He wrote: “Sad News: Last night, armed bandits loyal to Bello Turji stormed Kurawa Community in Sabon-Birni LGA of Sokoto State, killing two people.

They also injured two people and abducted 11 people (1 man and 10 women) during the attack. “Sokoto East Senatorial District continues to face relentless, near-daily attacks from bandit groups operating in the district, including groups linked to the Bello Turji network. Communities remain trapped in a cycle of fear as authorities struggle to contain the violence.”