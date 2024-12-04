New Telegraph

December 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Bandits Kills Travellers…

Bandits Kills Travellers In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Bandits Kills Travellers In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Wednesday, planted a fresh set of explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara State, killing travellers.

According to the report, Grisly pictures showed victims of the blast lying lifeless by the roadside as passersby looked on in shock and despair.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that On Monday, fear of insecurity gripped residents of Dansadau Emirate under the Maru local government area of the state, following reports that armed bandits operating in the region now deploy explosives as part of their tactics.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Yemi Solade Reacts As Event Organizers Hold Back Award Plaque
Read Next

Afenifere Condemns Arrest Of Farotimi, Demands His Release
Share
Copy Link
×