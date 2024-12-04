Bandits Kills Travellers In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Share

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Wednesday, planted a fresh set of explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara State, killing travellers.

According to the report, Grisly pictures showed victims of the blast lying lifeless by the roadside as passersby looked on in shock and despair.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that On Monday, fear of insecurity gripped residents of Dansadau Emirate under the Maru local government area of the state, following reports that armed bandits operating in the region now deploy explosives as part of their tactics.

Share

Please follow and like us: