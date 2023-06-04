New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
Bandits Kills 37 For Refusing To Pay Levy In Sokoto

At least 37 residents were reportedly killed and several others injured by the suspected bandits who attacked three communities in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, the community leader who announced this on Sunday, said, the incident took place on Saturday night, adding that the affected communities include; Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa.

Also, attesting to the attack is the immediate past Chairman of the Local Government Area, Alhaji Bashir Kalenjeni, who said, 18 persons were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa, and two at Raka Dutse.

He said, “We wanted to bury them in the night, but the bandits came back and dispersed us. As of this morning (Sunday), the deceased are still there unburied.

He said the bandits angrily killed the villagers because they refused to pay the levy imposed on the entire members of the communities by bandits.

He said there are other villagers who are still unaccounted for, adding, “Right now, we are waiting for security operatives to lead us to the villages to bury the dead ones.

ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, the Spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command,  did not pick up his calls when called via phone.

