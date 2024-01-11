Bandits Kill Village Head, Eight Others In Fresh Katsina Attack

No fewer than nine persons have been allegedly killed including the village head, Idris Haruna; as bandits stormed the Kuka Babangida village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in their numbers on Thursday morning.

Bashir Sabiu, The Chairman of the LG Council confirmed the development alongside the ASP Abubakar Aliyu, spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits invaded the community shortly before midnight and continued to operate until around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to villagers, the criminals spent time going from house to house looking for items, including money. It is unclear whether they abducted people or took valuables.

READ ALSO:

Sources privy to the development said the bandits also killed the village head, his four children, and four others in the process.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security, Nasiru Muazu who spoke on the incident through his spokesman, Hassan Dan-Alli, said.

“The state is committed to the protection of lives and property of people of the state. We shall not relent in our efforts to ensure that our people are safe wherever they are.”

On Thursday, when this article was filed, efforts were underway to bury the victims.