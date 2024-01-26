Bandits Kill Two, Abduct 29 in Katsina

T wo residents were killed while 29 others were abducted when bandits attacked Dan Alhaji and Yandaka villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday.

Sources disclosed that the bandits carried out the attacks simultaneously. Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as of yesterday. However, it was learnt that the bandits stormed the villages at the same time, despite the long distances between the communities.

Residents said the intervention of security operatives limited the duration of the operation by the bandits as they stormed the communities in large numbers.

The residents further revealed that some victims were able to escape from the bandits while being forcefully taken away in the forest. The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident.